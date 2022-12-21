ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Bellinger thrilled to join Cubs after past struggles: 'I am feeling really good, confident and strong'

By Bruce Levine
(670 The Score) Coming off two rough seasons, outfielder Cody Bellinger is happy to join the Cubs and wants to put his struggles in the past.

Bellinger was the 2019 National League MVP but was let go by the Dodgers after hitting .210 with a .654 OPS this past season. As he weighed his options in free agency, he liked what he heard from a few ex-Cubs and current manager David Ross. He felt “really comfortable” after those conversations, he said, and then agreed to a one-year, $17.5-million deal with the Cubs during the Winter Meetings earlier in December.

Bellinger, 27, traced his struggles in part to injuries over the past few seasons, but he also didn’t want to dive deep into the subject during a Zoom session with reporters Tuesday.

"Look, I think my favorite thing I have learned is you can't change the past,” Bellinger said. “You can learn from it for sure. There were some injuries that contributed to it. My body wasn't really moving like it used to. I can go on and on. But I am looking forward to where I am at right now. I am feeling really good, confident and strong. I am looking forward to 2023.

"There were things in the past that I relied on that were no longer working for me. My whole body was moving differently. Things like this happen as life happens and you get older. The body-specific training I have been doing recently hopefully continues to translate into the batting cage for me and the baseball field in general. I am looking forward to being more athletic again and let my ability take over.”

Bellinger is set to play center field for the Cubs, though he also has extensive experience at first base, a position the club has a hole at. He’s comfortable playing either position, but the Cubs need Bellinger’s strong defense in center field and also want to give minor league sensation Matt Mervis a chance at first base in spring training.

Bellinger is one of several notable additions for the Cubs this offseason, as they also added star shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177-million deal and right-hander Jameson Taillon on a four-year, $68-million contract.

"It's very exciting to see what they have done,” Bellinger said. “When we first had conversations, they said they would continue to get better. At the time, I didn't know what that meant. It just goes to show they want to get the fans excited by signing players that want to win. These guys are proven winners. Just talking to some of the guys in recent days, we have something exciting going on for sure. I played against Dansby a lot and I am excited about playing with him now.”

Bellinger won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and has a lot of playoff experience. He wants to help bring winning back to a Cubs team that went 74-88 in 2022.

“For my part, I will just go out and play the game," he said. “I will just work hard. I know how to get myself ready for the game. I am excited to go out and meet (new teammates) and excited to play alongside some great players and great fans in Chicago.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

