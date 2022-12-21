ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, SC

wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bitter cold to arrive in Charleston for Christmas weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It will not feel like a typical Christmas in the Lowcountry – bitter cold temperatures are expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. Forecasters say temperatures will begin to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Florence home struck by lightning

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County company brings Christmas cheer to children

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Campbell Soup in the Maxton area of Robeson County delivered 60 bikes to the two streams Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club, according to a news release. This Boys & Girls Club is in the Prospect community, which is just a few miles away...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
CONWAY, SC
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
wpde.com

CCU golf course prepares turf for cold Christmas weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many golf courses along the Grand Strand are making preparations for the winter weather. The team at Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University is working to protect their turf from the frigid temperatures predicted for Christmas weekend. The head golf superintendent for the course,...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Power outages reported in Pee Dee

WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Great Christmas Light Contest winners announced

LAURINBURG — The winners are in for the third annual Great Christmas Light Contest. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis the Season have announced this year’s first-place winner as 11121 North Gates Drive. They will receive $500 as the first-place winner. The $300 second-place...
LAURINBURG, NC

