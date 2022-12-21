Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
Major roads open, but conditions remain cold
The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WDTV
DOH crews work to clear roadways
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”. Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since. The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice. “It’s more ice than wet roads.”. Mike Daley is the District...
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
WDTV
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
WDTV
Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Upshur County roadway closed after log truck rollover
West Virginia Route 20 in Upshur County has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
WDTV
Richard Lee Saurborn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Lee Saurborn, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Fairmont; a son of the late Winfield Scott Saurborn and Maude M. (Wilson) Saurborn. Richard was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard retired from Helmick Corporation as an engineer. He loved West Virginia University sports and enjoyed working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Swisher) Saurborn of Fairmont; his son, Jacob Saurborn and his wife, Ashleigh of Morgantown; his daughters, Jessica Lemon and her husband, Grant of Fairmont, and Jillian Huffman and her husband, Daniel of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Saurborn, Everett Saurborn, Elsie Lemon, Jackson Lemon, Oliver Huffman, and Evelyn Huffman. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Saurborn and his wife, Ruby; his sister, Edith Herndon and her husband, Harry. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Homeless woman scooped up by city heavy equipment operator during cleanup
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has confirmed that work crews providing assistance to people being asked to leave a homeless encampment on the North Side last week didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation. According to multiple sources, a front...
WDTV
Daniel Raymond Mundell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel Raymond Mundell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at WVU Caring Hospice in Elkins. He was born on December 18, 1951, in Fairmont; a son of Barbara Jean (Belt) Mundell of Fairmont and the late Robert Edward Mundell.Daniel was self-employed as a carpenter for many years. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his brothers, Richard Mundell of Fairmont, and Donald Mundell of Utah; his sister, Deborah Sweet and her husband, Gary, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his good friend, Danny Robinson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Don Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
