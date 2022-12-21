ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Victim identified in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood homicide

The victim of a Dec. 9 homicide in the Centennial neighborhood has been identified as Jamiah Shirley, 24. The Multnomah County medical examiner determined Shirley’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing. Portland Police Bureau detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man dies after reported shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said. Central precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street at 10:52 a.m. following reports that a shooting had occurred, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”

Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub

The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy