Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
Portland man fatally stabbed, allegedly by roommate, identified
Police identified the 24-year-old man allegedly killed by his roommate in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood as Jamiah Shirley. Medical examiners determined the cause of death was homicide by stabbing, Portland police said Saturday.
Police arrest 43-year-old Portland man accused in girlfriend’s killing
Police in Southern Oregon on Friday arrested 43-year-old Jose Antonio Caraballo, who was wanted by Portland police for allegedly killing 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach on Dec. 9. Muhlbach’s body was found in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park earlier this month. Three days later, Portland police asked for the public’s help...
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
Victim identified in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood homicide
The victim of a Dec. 9 homicide in the Centennial neighborhood has been identified as Jamiah Shirley, 24. The Multnomah County medical examiner determined Shirley’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing. Portland Police Bureau detectives booked Andrew M. Morrow, 36, of Portland, into the Multnomah...
Man struck on Marquam Bridge dies from injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was struck by a suspected drunk driver on the Marquam Bridge Monday died from his injuries on Saturday at a local hospital, Portland police say. David Belen, 48, had a mechanical problem with his vehicle on the bridge around 5:15 a.m. on...
Man dies after reported shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said. Central precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street at 10:52 a.m. following reports that a shooting had occurred, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
How People Died in a Near Record-Breaking Year of Portland Traffic Deaths
The number of people killed on Portland roads jumped in 2021—and it’s only getting worse in 2022, according to annual statistics released by the Portland Police Bureau on Monday. By Monday, there had been 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a number not seen since 1952. Another death occurred...
Car stuck on tracks hit by train in Oregon City; no injuries
A car was struck by a train in Oregon City Friday morning after it became stuck on the railroad tracks near 10th Street and Singer Hill.
Crash in NW Portland kills pedestrian as freezing rain falls
A driver struck a pedestrian Thursday night on West Burnside Street in Northwest Portland. The crash occurred at about Northwest 22nd Avenue just after 6 p.m. as the first major winter storm of the season began dropping freezing rain on the metro area, police said. The pedestrian — an adult...
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
NW Portland business owner braves the storm as The Grinch
Some restaurateurs like Ramzy Hattar are embracing the extreme weather conditions by becoming Grinches of their own.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on West Burnside
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Portland police.
PHOTOS: Large tree falls on SE Portland house, trapping resident against recliner
A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair.
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
2 men arrested after attempted mail theft behind elementary school
Two men were arrested in Clackamas County after authorities say they attempted to break open a mailbox to steal mail.
Portland man accused in pick ax attack, fire at sister’s house
A Portland man is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pick ax, trying to slit his own throat and setting a fire at his sister’s Northwest Portland home that killed her cat Monday night. Donovan Anthony Wood, 26, was released from a hospital and booked...
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
Portland, OR
