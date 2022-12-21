Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell declares for 2023 NFL draft
The Oregon Ducks will have a new starting middle linebacker in 2023. Three-year starter Noah Sewell declared for the NFL draft on Thursday. He will not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. “My family came to the U.S. more...
Oregon State reportedly set to land Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
Oregon State appears to have made a significant splash in the quarterback transfer market, as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to the Beavers, according to an ESPN report. The Oregonian/OregonLive confirmed the report Friday night through a source with knowledge of the situation. Uiagalelei, a 5-star high...
What TV channel is San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee football today? Free live stream, Hawaii Bowl Game odds, time (12/24/2022)
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had plenty of highlights this season, but want to end the year with one more as they get set to take on San Diego State in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl college football game taking place on Christmas Eve and kicking off today on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
Damian Lillard sets scoring record, but is he the greatest Trail Blazer ever?: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers continue their up-and-down season that included a loss Monday at Oklahoma City on the night Damian Lillard became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes over that night and Lillard’s somber reaction given the loss....
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
