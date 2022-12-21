The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had plenty of highlights this season, but want to end the year with one more as they get set to take on San Diego State in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl college football game taking place on Christmas Eve and kicking off today on Saturday, December 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.

