Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Roads clearer, but ice sticking around

MnDOT cleared state roads well enough to re-open in western and southwestern parts of the state by late afternoon, but many are still snow covered and icy. State agencies continued to advise no travel, especially with temperatures so low and wind chills as low as 30 below. In blizzard conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. .Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to. yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon. so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern. Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday. morning. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
boreal.org

A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means

Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Cold and windy conditions making roads challenging to clear, says MnDOT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT reps say subzero temperatures and high winds have made it difficult to clear major thoroughfares the last few days. “Salt is less effective at these temperatures. We’re using a combination of sand and salt together,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT D1. “The sand is for traction, the salt will help melt as it can, but we will see the salt blow around in the wind as well.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore

Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Staying prepared during a power outage in winter

Thousands of residents in the Northland were left without power, and not prepared during the week of December 15th. However, with high winds in the forecast, trees with snow and ice, more power outages are likely. There are several ways to stay safe and prepared during a power outage. First...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

MnDOT: Travelers Should Consider Changing Plans

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises travelers that strong winds and blowing snow could create poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions through the remainder of the week in southwest Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, accumulated snow could set the stage for blizzard conditions when northwest winds increase today...
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week

Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN

The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN

