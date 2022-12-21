Read full article on original website
Five people have been arrested after a deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
KESQ
Asylum seekers continue to travel through New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOAT) — Several of the migrants that have been in El Paso, Texas, have also been traveling through Las Cruces, New Mexico, in order to get to their final destination. The Border Servant Corps helps shelter, feed and arrange travel for migrants. The executive director,...
