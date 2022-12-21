ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by...
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 100 vehicles were stranded after I-90 east and westbound lanes closed Wednesday night from Box Elder to Chamberlain. With a combination of low visibility, high winds, and drifting snow, motorists became stuck between Wall and New Underwood. Drivers were advised to call 911...
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Getting to the office in the snow may be annoying for some, but once you get to work you often don’t have to go outside unless you’re leaving for lunch or going back home. However, that is not the answer for everybody: electric, construction and maintenance crews must work outside regardless of the weather.
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The eighth day of Chanukah will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The public event is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. It is open to the entire community.
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The brutally-cold temperatures affect everyone, including our furry friends. Cats and dogs can suffer hypothermia and frost-bite just like humans. The Humane Society of the Black Hills says the best way for pet owners to protect them, is to limit the amount of time they are outside to 10 or 15 minutes and use indoor play areas to get pets the exercise they may need.
Hardrocker men look to build on recent success

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Brevin Walter recently set the SD Mines single game scoring record with 45 points. The Hardrockers have won two of their last three games and will return to the court next weekend when they play at Fort Lewis and Adams State.
Wall Lady Eagles facing early-season challenges head-on

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last season, the Wall girls basketball team reached the SDHSAA Class B State Tournament. Head Coach John Hess says they have a goal to get back to state in March, but he knows they have room to improve as the season progresses. Ben Burns has the details.
