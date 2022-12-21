Read full article on original website
Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is
Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake
HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
'Critically ill' mountain lion cub found by California homeowner, rescued by Oakland Zoo
The zoo staff named the cub "Holly" in honor of the holidays.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down,...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022. ...THE FLOOD WATCH IS REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest Washington,. including the following area, Mason. The Flood Watch is replaced with a Flood Warning. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
