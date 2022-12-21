ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is

Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

No damage, injuries from 4.2 Northern California earthquake

HYDESVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California on Christmas Eve in the same county where a large quake days earlier killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday and was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down,...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022. ...THE FLOOD WATCH IS REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northwest Washington,. including the following area, Mason. The Flood Watch is replaced with a Flood Warning. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
SEATTLE, WA

