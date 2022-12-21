“Save The Pool” Plans To Make Plea At City Council Meeting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — A local group known as "Save The Pool" has been working to keep the Orchard Mesa pool afloat. The group is now preparing for one last-resort effort at Wednesday's Grand Junction City Council meeting.
