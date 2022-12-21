Zelensky planning to visit Capitol on Wednesday to address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may address a special Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday night, according to multiple news outlets.

The trip is not 100 percent and highly dependent on the security situation.

It's 'not confirmed,' a source familiar with the situation told DailyMail.com. 'All dependent on security. Leaks not helping.'

It wouuld be Zelensky’s first in-person visit to the U.S. since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi teased a surprise in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday.

'We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy. Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night,' she said.

His visit comes as lawmakers are preparing to pass a federal budget for the next year that includes $44.9 billion for the Ukraine - the biggest amount to date and well above President Joe Biden 's $37 billion request.

Zelensky would thank lawmakers for their support and make his case for why even more funding is needed.