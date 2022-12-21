Keep your pet safe during this week’s cold temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re dog likes spending time outside and playing in the snow, you’ll want to limit the time they have outside this week.

You can still take your dog for a walk. Just keep it short and consider things like how dense their coat is and any health conditions.

You’ll also want to protect their paws from frostbite. If they seem like they’re having trouble walking, if they’re cowering or licking their paws more than normal, check their paws for blue/darkened discoloration and get them to a vet.

You can help prevent frostbite by clipping the hair between their paws to prevent ice build-up.

Lastly, after a walk, wipe down your dog’s feet, legs and belly. Those areas can pick up de-icers, antifreeze and other toxic chemicals.

