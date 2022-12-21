ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

SWFL youth football team makes FBU history

By Derek Kopp
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Annually, the Football University brings in hundreds of the best youth football players in the country to Collier County.

For the past 13 years, they have crowned a national champion, but never in that time has a team from Southwest Florida played for a national championship until today.

Since Friday, all Kolt Huber and his Southwest Florida teammates have been focusing on is winning the 6th-grade FBU championship.

“It is exciting, and I mean, I have never been in an opportunity like this,” Huber said.

Their path wasn’t easy, considering the talent surrounding them.

They had to play the number one team in the country entering the weekend from Georgia and another top team from Massachusetts.

“It’s been unreal,” Huber said.

Talent that the SWFL 6th grade offensive coordinator Jeremy Davis had not seen before.

“Through the roof, through the roof,” Coach Davis said.

When they won the semi-finals earlier this weekend, they had already made history before even stepping inside the Paradise Coast Sports Complex main stadium for the championship Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the first year that we have had a national championship Southwest Florida team. So it is exciting to have someone in your backyard,” FBU managing partner Steve Quinn said.

A few months ago, this team didn’t even exist, but the coaches put together a collection of kids talented beyond their years from all around the area.

“Certain things that they are doing is like spectacular. I’ve never seen it done before. I’ve been an FBU product for the last six years, and I have never seen anything like this team before,” Coach Davis said.

All pulling for the same goal, not just for themselves but for their home.

“We are putting it on for the 239. That is the main thing. Especially after the hurricane, we are showing them that we are not no joke,” Huber said.

Writing an early chapter to a book with so much left to be told.

“The sky is the limit. I see a few maybe NFL ballers from the squad right here,” Davis said.

There’s no crystal ball for that, but what I can say is after today’s 16-6 victory over Utah, Southwest Florida does have their first national championship.

Fort Myers, FL
