Defense One
More Money For Info Ops, Army Recruiting, Cyber In Omnibus
Defense research and development spending would rise again in 2023 if the House approves the omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday. The bill contains $136.7 billion for research, development, test, and evaluation funding, nearly $10 billion more than the Biden administration asked and $20.5 billion up from last year.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy thanks Americans, lawmakers; North Korea sent arms to Wagner, WH says; Breaking down the omnibus; Germany's year ahead; And a bit more.
Ukraine’s president is back in eastern Europe, fresh off a whirlwind trip to Washington on Wednesday where he was greeted with the sort of pomp typical of celebrated allied leaders like Winston Churchill. And like the former British prime minister did 81 years ago this week, Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening to directly thank the American people for the nearly $50 billion in military and humanitarian aid given to Ukraine so far. (Find the full text of his speech, here.)
Defense One
The Naval Brief: More ships in omnibus; Suicide investigation; Missiles for Ukraine; and more…
Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. NOTE: The Naval Brief will return Jan. 5 after a holiday break. Buying and retaining ships. The massive omnibus bill being considered in Congress includes funding for 12 warships and saves several more from being decommissioned, Defense One reports. The bill, if passed, would provide $31.9 billion for shipbuilding, up from $27.9 billion requested by President Joe Biden’s administration in March.
