FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brutally cold Christmas holiday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We spent nearly the entirety of yesterday below not just freezing, but below 10º. Wind chills remain dangerously cold as we head through the rest of our Christmas Eve and right on into our Christmas Day as well. Our First Alert Weather Day continues as the arctic blast continues its iron grip on the mountains.
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold continues through Christmas
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day looks to continue right on into the weekend as we continue to watch dangerously cold air unlike anything this region has seen in awhile continue to work through the area. Tonight through Christmas Eve. Continuing to watch this brutally cold airmass...
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold air rushes into the region overnight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Time is running out for you to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Chill Warning are in place. Spotty showers are possible through the evening hours. If you have any last-minute plans, you may need the umbrella. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers will be possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky, so we are not expecting any winter issues this evening.
Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small businesses across the region were open and ready to welcome in last-minute Christmas shoppers on Saturday. Despite the winter weather, Two Chicks & Co. of Pikeville owner Emily Hall-Pack says she has been surprised with the number of folks braving the cold for those last-minute gifts.
Johnson County Warming Center Looking For Volunteers
The Johnson County Fiscal Court is looking for volunteers to staff a warming center that opened Thursday, December 22nd and will be open through Tuesday December, 27th. The Johnson County Fiscal Court opened the warming center in anticipation of severe winter weather that is expected for later Thursday, as wind chill values of -10 to -20 is expected for Friday and Saturday.
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
‘Mountain Santa Run’ underway again this holiday season
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a tradition since 1975, and ‘Mountain Santa’ along with his helpers have not missed a year yet. Trucks full of presents have been running through Harlan County with locals presenting gifts to kids. Jordan Howard, the son of Mike ‘Mountain Santa’ Howard, took over the operation after his dad passed away four years ago, and says each year he has been a part of it has been special.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year, we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of the season. We usually do this with a group of students, but due to illnesses here at the station and at area schools, we were unable to make it happen this year. We are re-playing one from two years ago in 2020, another unusual and tough year here in the mountains.
LAWRENCE COUNTY IS NOW AT LEVEL 3 COUNTY EMERGENCY! TRAVEL AS OF NOW IS LIMITED TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ONLY!!!
TEMPERATURE HAS DROP RAPIDLY LIKE WE TOLD EVERYONE IT WOULD DO. ROADWAYS ARE BEING IMPACTED AND ARE HAZARDOUS AT THIS TIME. TREES ARE STARTING TO FALL AS THE WIND GUST HAVE PICKED UP… SEVERAL AREAS THROUGHOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY HAVE LOST POWER…. PLEASE DO YOUR BEST AND STAY OFF ROADWAYS...
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
Rescue crews search for man last seen jumping into Kentucky River in Hazard
Multiple agencies are continuing the search for a missing man in Perry County who was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River)
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more. The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.
EKY church, AshBritt provide Christmas meals to families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky families were treated to a Christmas meal on Thursday. New Hope Church of Hazard and AshBritt provided the meals along with Christmas food boxes for families of Drug Court clients and gift cards for them to use at a grocery store. “Many Kentucky families...
Bell County Law Enforcement Warns Public Of New Phone Scam
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office:. Someone is calling Perry County residents stating they are with Honorable Circuit Judge Alison Wells office. They are stating that outstanding warrants and excessive fines are due and must be paid. This is a scam. No person from the courts or...
Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
