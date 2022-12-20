ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘General Hospital’ star Sonya Eddy dies at 55

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
“General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has reportedly died at the age of 55.

Actress and friend Octavia Spencer announced on Eddy’s death on Instagram on Tuesday, according to People Magazine.

My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel,” said Spencer on Instagram.

Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital,” according to People Magazine.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini released a statement following Eddy’s death on the show’s Instagram account.

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire General Hospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” said Valentini on Instagram.

Eddy joined “General Hospital” in 2006 as a nurse in 543 episodes, most recently last October, according to Variety. The character was head nurse and the mother of Stan Johnson, who was played by Kiko Ellsworth. Ellsworth’s character was killed off the show in 2007. Eddy was also a licensed vocational nurse in real life.

According to Variety, Eddy was in other television shows such as “Married… With Children,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Murphy Brown,” “Seinfeld,” “Home Improvement” and many others.

No cause of death has been released, according to People Magazine.

