NBC New York

NFL ‘Sunday Ticket' Goes to YouTube in Seven-Year, $2 Billion Annual Deal

The National Football League said its "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games would land on Google's YouTube. The deal is valued at roughly $2 billion annually over the course of seven years. DirecTV had been paying $1.5 billion a year for the rights, losing about $500 million annually. It isn't...
NBC New York

Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
NBC New York

Which Quarterbacks Make the Top NFL Free Agents in 2023?

Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?. Well, there’s good news and bad news. What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful....
