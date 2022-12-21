Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 21:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ERIE WYOMING...ORLEANS...AND GENESEE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1145 PM EST, a strong 10 mile wide lake effect band extends northeast from Lake Erie, from Evans to Buffalo to Oakfield. This band will continue to move very slowly southward by 2 AM. Snow is falling at a rate of about 2 inches per hour within the heart of the band, while visibilities are less than a quarter mile. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Batavia, Depew, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Eden, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard Park and Akron. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 49, and between exits 50A and 57A. SAFETY INFO The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for road crews to keep keep up with the already treacherous road conditions. Observe all existing travel bans.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts are expected near the lakeshore. Snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible. If lake effect snow bands are persistent then the advisory may need to be expanded and/or upgraded to a Lake Effect Snow Warning.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow looks like it will be located along the lakeshore. Most of it occurring north of I-90.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 03:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Early this morning through Sunday afternoon through will be an extended period of temperatures in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts are expected near the lakeshore. Snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible. If lake effect snow bands are persistent then the advisory may need to be expanded and/or upgraded to a Lake Effect Snow Warning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 00:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crawford WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest wind gusts to 35 mph will allow cause areas of blowing and drifting snow through the night.
Comments / 0