Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow and blowing snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday night. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday afternoon. From Friday evening through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Localized blizzard conditions are possible. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power outages.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO