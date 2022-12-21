The Tourist checks in as the year's most-watched TV drama

The most watched drama of 2022 was The Tourist, the BBC revealed yesterday.

The thriller series stars Jamie Dornan as a car crash victim in the Australian outback who wakes up with no memory.

The BBC took seven places on the list of the top ten shows this year while ITV took the other three. However, none of the dramas captured the public imagination on the scale of 2021’s Line Of Duty .

The police show’s finale got 12.8million viewers on the night it aired – more than any shows on this year’s list across 28 days.

ITV took up second and third spot on the 2022 list with thriller Trigger Point, starring Vicky McClure, getting 10.9million.

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, based on a true story of a man faking his death, got 10.1million.

BBC1 police drama The Responder starring Martin Freeman was in fourth with 9.5million, while enduring crime series Death In Paradise was next with 9.1million.

Recent BBC hit SAS Rogue Heroes was sixth with nine million, followed by Call The Midwife, Sherwood and Silent Witness, which all got more than eight million.

ITV thriller Our House was tenth with eight million viewers. Despite their huge budgets, none of the major US streamers such as Netflix and Disney+ made the list.

The figures are based on the top episode of each series over the first 28 days of viewing and includes data from services such as iPlayer and ITVX.