Grandview, MO

KCTV 5

Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping...
BUCYRUS, KS
KCTV 5

Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 2,000 people were without power Thursday morning after two transformers caught fire near Missouri Highway 291 and Brown Street. Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, out of the 13,335 customers in that area. The City of Liberty announced that anyone who needs...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

30 dogs rescued in raid on Cass County property

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon. Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a minivan went down an embankment and crashed into icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Atchison urges public to conserve water

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Road conditions deteriorating as more snow falls

One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Calvin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin has been at Great Plains SPCA for about two months and has had ZERO families want to meet him. He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who’s been struggling in the shelter environment for the past few weeks. We need your help to find a foster home for Calvin so he can relax and work on being himself while he waits for his forever home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo, stating “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop! Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar service resumes after car crash near tracks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A third-party vehicle incident near 19th Street and Main caused the Kansas City Streetcar service to be briefly suspended Thursday. According to the KC Streetcar Twitter account, two-streetcar service resumed about 12:38 p.m. A photo shared on Twitter showed a red car with damage to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

