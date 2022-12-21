Read full article on original website
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures
Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping...
Thousands without power in Liberty after transformers catch fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 2,000 people were without power Thursday morning after two transformers caught fire near Missouri Highway 291 and Brown Street. Evergy stated 2,015 customers have been impacted, out of the 13,335 customers in that area. The City of Liberty announced that anyone who needs...
30 dogs rescued in raid on Cass County property
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon. Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a minivan went down an embankment and crashed into icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near...
Kansas City Police Department makes special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Disaster Emergency Response Team, Criminal Apprehension Units and animal control officers from Harrisonville and Raymore removed 30 dogs from dangerously cold temperatures yesterday. The dogs were living outside on a rural property off Roush Road near Pleasant Hill. Advocates...
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
Road conditions deteriorating as more snow falls
One person has died in a duplex fire that happened in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Judge rules against KCK cousins, not swayed by potential Golubski connection. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney were convicted in separate trials and are serving life sentences in connection with the death of Greg Miller.
Join Mission Christmas to help Kansas City families in need
Each year, Mission Christmas helps provide meals, clothing and Christmas gifts to Kansas Citians in need. Bill and Grace sit down with Dr. Terri Megli to learn how you can help City Union Mission’s work this year. Sponsored by City Union Mission.
Pet of the Day: Calvin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin has been at Great Plains SPCA for about two months and has had ZERO families want to meet him. He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who’s been struggling in the shelter environment for the past few weeks. We need your help to find a foster home for Calvin so he can relax and work on being himself while he waits for his forever home.
Deputy uninjured after patrol vehicle struck by car in Johnson County
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County deputy was not injured after a patrol vehicle was involved in a crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released a photo, stating “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop! Thankfully our Lieutenant is ok. Visibility is extremely reduced with the blowing snow.”
Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
FORECAST: Christmas slightly warmer, precipitation possible late Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another cold night ahead as temperatures fall back into the single digits by daybreak on Sunday. Christmas day will be slightly warmer than previous days as high temperatures climb into the middle 20s. Look for clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening as a...
KC Streetcar service resumes after car crash near tracks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A third-party vehicle incident near 19th Street and Main caused the Kansas City Streetcar service to be briefly suspended Thursday. According to the KC Streetcar Twitter account, two-streetcar service resumed about 12:38 p.m. A photo shared on Twitter showed a red car with damage to...
