How are you celebrating the holidays? Share photos of your Christmas 2022 festivities!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With family and friends preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hawaii News Now wants to see how you are making the most of the holiday. From house decorations and shining lights to unwrapping presents and spending time with loved ones, share your photos by submitting them below!. Copyright 2021...
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins
Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend
Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 22, 2022)
Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Thousands of travelers have...
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
‘Not forgotten’: Volunteers deliver hot meals, Christmas cheer to homebound elderly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ annual holiday delivery event returns. Christmas on Wheels returned Saturday with about 250 people volunteering — making the holiday merry and bright to those in need. Lanakila Meals on Wheels had four locations across the island where...
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts
Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and...
Here were some of the biggest headlines in the US this year
The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend
A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is...
