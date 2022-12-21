ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 22, 2022)

Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Days after winter storm, Hawaiian Air delays persist. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Thousands of travelers have...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here were some of the biggest headlines in the US this year

The Governor has set aside $50 million dollars to fund a bed expansion project at Hilo Medical Center. Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now" Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BELLINGHAM, WA
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Calm weather expected through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail over most areas well into next week, with little to no rain expected. The exception will be Kauai and Oahu the next couple of days, where light to moderate southwest winds may be locally gusty over windward areas, while also delivering a few clouds and showers to leeward areas.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of showers for Kauai, Oahu heading into the holiday weekend

A weak front to the northwest will approach Kauai Friday and is expected to stall out just before reaching the islands. However, some slightly stronger southwest winds just ahead of the front may deliver a few clouds to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu (which are now windward because of the prevailing west to southwest winds) into Saturday. Meanwhile, the southwest winds could become a little breezier for downslope areas of those islands, meaning the usual windward side.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thursday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy