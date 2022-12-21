ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC pharmacists get creative when it comes to ordering children’s medicine

By Will Lewis
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Pharmacies have been dealing with a medicine shortage for the last couple of months. Now the shortage is extending to children’s pain medication as more children are getting sick.

“For the last two or three weeks, I wouldn’t say it’s impossible,” Greg Deese said when talking about ordering medicine. “But you go days and days without getting either one.”

Deese, the owner and pharmacist at Oakhurst Pharmacy, just received a shipment of children’s Tylenol. But the shelf space for other brands is empty.

Area pharmacies are having to be more creative to keep the medicine on the shelves for customers.

“I get up sometimes at six in the morning and try to order it because if you think of all the pharmacies that open at 8 to 9, no one is ordering at six in the morning. I’ve also been known to stay up until midnight,” Deese said.

About 48 hours after ordering this latest shipment, there’s no medicine available to order out of 20 different products, he said.

Even larger corporations are putting limits on purchases.

CVS is limiting customers to two bottles per visit.

In a statement, a CVS spokesperson talked about the new limits writing, “We’re committed to meeting our customer’s needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.”

Deese said he is not limiting purchases, but he knows there may come a time when he may need to tell customers he is out of stock.

“I’m hoping this is the valley, the bottom because it feels like it,” he said. “Again, I was able to get some off and on for a while. No, it’s very difficult. I got a little bit in today; I think that was a fluke.”

