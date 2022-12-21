ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk says he plans to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds a replacement

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

(KRON) — Elon Musk will not continue as CEO of Twitter for much longer, he tweeted Tuesday. Musk said he plans to resign as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”

The tweet comes in response to a poll that Musk put up on the site Saturday asking if he should step down. More than 57% of users voted yes.

Musk said he will focus on the software and server teams after he finds his replacement. He will remain the owner of the company.

The Tesla CEO has been no stranger to criticism since taking over Twitter. He recently came under fire from publications like the New York Times and CNN after the accounts of several journalists were suspended .

Musk has also been criticized for rapidly issuing and withdrawing Twitter policies. He said that in the future, he will let a public vote decide major policy changes.

