New Bedford, MA

maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey goes with a team approach on transportation

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Fueling Spirit of Self Reliance on Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD — The off season on Cuttyhunk isn’t supposed to be easy. A small semicolon of sand, golf carts and cottages situated at the furthest reaches of the tiniest town in the Commonwealth, the seasonal island is only publicly accessible by ferry on Mondays and Fridays in December. There are no police, no hospitals, no grocery stores, no restaurants and definitely no secrets. There is a schoolhouse, but there are currently no students. There is a church, but there is no pastor.
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall

(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Flood barriers errected in Boston ahead of storm

A large storm system arriving Thursday night will bring rain and wind through Friday, and a coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, barriers were put into place around the Aquarium MBTA station, which is prone to flooding. Other barriers were installed Thursday outside a building on State Street and airbags were seen protecting Porter Square Books in the Seaport.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages

Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA

