columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Watershed Kitchen & Bar Lands at No. 9
Watershed Distillery elicited plenty of smiles when the nascent company first released its terrific gins in 2010. Seven years later, sister concept Watershed Kitchen & Bar gave us more reasons to grin when it began serving delicious meals in a lively, modern distillery setting that coheres with the restaurant’s stylish farm-to-table cuisine.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
614now.com
A familiar Columbus breakfast item was named one of the best in the country by ‘Food & Wine’
In late October, “Food & Wine” released an article titled “The Best Breakfast in Every State,” and a long-popular Columbus sandwich made their list. According to “Food & Wine,” Fox in the Snow’s Souffled Egg Sandwich is one of Ohio’s must-try breakfast items.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Parks in Columbus
Central Ohio has a lot of great parks and greenspaces. From urban pocket parts to riverfront bike trails to regional metro park destinations. As a part of our reader survey each year, we ask our readers to help name the best of the best and help identify hot spots for new residents and visitors to discover.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus
2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
columbusunderground.com
19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022
Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
columbusmonthly.com
Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
cwcolumbus.com
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
columbusunderground.com
Preston’s Relocating to Clintonville
One of the best burgers in Columbus has found a new home. Preston’s: A Burger Joint will depart the North Market and head to Clintonville, reopening in its very own restaurant in early 2023. Preston’s will take over the former home of Buddha Bowl at 2973 N. High St.,...
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
columbusmonthly.com
Meet the Vendor: Worthington Jewelers
Tell us about yourselves—who are the faces behind Worthington Jewelers?. We are Bob and Theresa Capace, owners of Worthington Jewelers, and want you to feel at home when you walk into our store. We're family- and dog-friendly and offer a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Our team of non-commissioned jewelry consultants, designers, managers, gemologists and goldsmiths (also known as our extended family) work as a team to find the perfect jewelry to celebrate engagements, weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.
Having originally opened over two decades ago, the local favorite returns to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Dayton Daily News and GoldenCorral.com.
614now.com
Downtown Columbus restaurant from Rapper 2 Chainz announces grand opening date
Don’t look now, but the much-hyped restaurant concept from Grammy Award-winning rapper Two Chains is almost here. According to an promotional Instagram Live video, Esco Restaurant & Tapas will hold its official grand opening on Jan. 13. The opening date was announced in a video stream from Dubai yesterday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus
While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
