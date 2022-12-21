Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LIST: Warming shelters available as dangerously cold weather threatens Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several warming shelters are in operation to help those in need as Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are threatened by dangerously low temperatures during the Christmas weekend. Below is a list of shelters we know of right now. Want to add yours? Email us at news@wjcl.com.
City of Savannah and partners announce cold weather services for the unhoused
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah City leaders and community partners are working together to keep the unhoused warm this weekend. Day Center at Grace House (120 Fahm St.) will open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Emergency Warming Center at the Tompkins Community Center, 2333 Ogeechee...
'Olaf' surprises daughter at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport ahead of Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One special snowman from Arendelle surprised a passenger at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport Thursday night. WJCL 22 was there when Ed Pristas picked up his daughter Paige dressed up as Olaf from the movie "Frozen." "I knew something was coming," Paige said after the...
'This is the first year since he passed that Christmas is something exciting to look forward to': Rincon veteran widow received new home
RINCON, Ga. — U.S. Army veteran Garrett Briggs and his wife Miranda dreamed of owning a home to raise their daughter, Essex. Unfortunately, Garrett died just days after welcoming Essex into the world, now leaving the dream in Miranda's hands alone. "It was a struggle after he passed, finally,"...
Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today
POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
Warming shelters activated as chilly Christmas weekend begins
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As temperatures drop overnight, the city of Savannah and others across the area and activated warming shelters for those without a place to stay over the chilly Christmas weekend. “The city just recognized that we're going to have tremendously cold weather tonight, life-threatening cold weather, and...
Missing in Port Wentworth: Police searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage girl. The Port Wentworth Police Department reported Thursday evening that Love Thomas, 14, was reported missing. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to...
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 17-year-old boy who left home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenage boy. The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate 17-year-old Christopher Smith, who left home Wednesday night. Christopher was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.
Investigation underway after 25-year-old inmate dies in Effingham County Jail
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A death investigation is underway after an inmate died Thursday at the Effingham County Jail. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Rought, 25, died at the jail around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send...
Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to almost 0°
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. An arctic cold front will sweep across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Temperatures start the day in the 40s and 50s, but quickly drop to the 30s as gusty northwest winds deliver the cold blast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected on Friday.
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
Wind Chill Advisory: Arctic cold front causing dangerous conditions for the holiday weekend
An arctic cold front will sweep across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry through the morning. Temperatures start the day in the 50s but quickly drop to the 30s as gusty northwest winds deliver the cold blast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are expected. A wind chill advisory will go into...
Firefighters: 80-year-old Bryan County man pulls wife out of window to save her from fire
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Bryan County couple is safe but their home is a total loss following a devastating fire Wednesday. According to Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services, the 80-year-old resident on Indian Trail Road was woken up by his smoke alarms. Unable to get to his wife due to the flames, emergency responders say he went outside and pulled her out of a window to safety.
