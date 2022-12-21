ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today

POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Warming shelters activated as chilly Christmas weekend begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As temperatures drop overnight, the city of Savannah and others across the area and activated warming shelters for those without a place to stay over the chilly Christmas weekend. “The city just recognized that we're going to have tremendously cold weather tonight, life-threatening cold weather, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Firefighters: 80-year-old Bryan County man pulls wife out of window to save her from fire

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Bryan County couple is safe but their home is a total loss following a devastating fire Wednesday. According to Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services, the 80-year-old resident on Indian Trail Road was woken up by his smoke alarms. Unable to get to his wife due to the flames, emergency responders say he went outside and pulled her out of a window to safety.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

