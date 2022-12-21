ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Nixon, special teams get top marks in fan ratings of Packers' victory over Rams

By Larry Gallup, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
Could the Green Bay Packers' special teams actually be ... special?

After so many games in recent years in which Packers fans rated the special teams the worst position group of the game, they were rated the best — well, tied for the best — in Green Bay's 24-12 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Rams.

When we say "special teams," though, we really mean "Keisean Nixon." He totaled 128 yards on five kick and punt returns, including a 52-yard kick return. His performance led the special teams to get a 4.1 average score, on a one-to-five scale, from about 700 voters in our postgame ratings.

The running backs also got a 4.1 average rating as they got 141 rushing yards, 90 from Aaron Jones and two touchdowns from AJ Dillon.

Among the rest of the offense, the wide receivers and tight ends got a 3.5, as did the offensive line. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers got a 3.4. Aside from an ugly interception, for which wide receiver Allen Lazard took the blame after the game, Rodgers was solid, completing 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards.

The defense, which held the Rams to 156 total yards and got five sacks, was led in the ratings by the linemen, who got a 3.6, and the linebackers, who got a 3.5. The defensive backs got the lowest average score, at 3.1. Rasul Douglas' misguided lateral after an interception might have had something to do with that. Don't these guys watch other NFL games?

The coaches, as maligned this season as the special teams have been in past seasons, fared OK, getting a 3.4.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

