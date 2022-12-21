Mark Baden readies for weather 'Super Bowl'

I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Wednesday's weather looks to be the calm before the (snow) storm, with temperatures reaching the upper 20s under cloudy skies.

Yes, get ready for snow on Thursday

Like a lot of people in southeastern Wisconsin, Mark Baden was doing last-minute Christmas shopping Tuesday.

He also made sure to pick up some gas for his snow thrower.

Baden is a weather guy, the chief meteorologist for WISN-TV (Channel 12).

And with a big snow storm still in the forecast this week − potential blizzard conditions on Thursday − he is gearing up for some big-time TV weather drama.

"This is our Super Bowl," he told me.

Let's make one thing perfectly clear, though: it doesn't look as if were about to have a "Snowmaggedon" like the big blizzard of 2011.

But conditions could be pretty tough, especially with high winds throwing around powdery snow.

Baden said the "main event" is supposed to roll through the area Thursday morning into Thursday evening, with the worst conditions on Thursday night.

"Friday won't be a picnic either," he said.

Baden said the storm has shifted a little to the east, so projected snow totals might be down.

"Most of our area will probably get between 4 and 8 inches of snow," he said, adding winds "over over 40 miles per hour could cause a lot of issues."

Adding to the headaches, the storm is hitting during one of the busier travel periods of the year, right before Christmas.

The storm has been hyped by national outlets that at one time called for 12 to 18 inches of snow.

"That's not going to happen," Baden said. "That's not our forecast. We try to cut through the nonsense."

And Baden tries to ally fears, a viewer at a time. He figures he has gotten 500 to 600 messages via phone, text, email, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from viewers all wanting to know what is going to happen.

"It never ends," he said.

But he doesn't mind.

"You can't take the weather geek out of me," he said.

Milwaukee challenges 2020 Census tally

The City of Milwaukee is asking for the Census to double check its numbers.

Officials formally challenged the finding that the city lost 3% of its population over 10 years.

The 2020 Census pegged Milwaukee's population at 577,222, the lowest since 1930. Meanwhile, city officials claim that the population remained essentially unchanged from the previous tally of 594,833 in 2010.

"Much has been made over the previous two years of the city of Milwaukee census population totals showing a declining population," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said during a Tuesday news conference. "By submitting this formal challenge with the United States Census Bureau, we are here to set the record straight."

You can read the full article here.

Don't miss these

About that Packers MNF opener with Brain Baumgartner and Bret Michaels

Reporter Kendra Meinert has the backstory on that phenomenal Monday Night Football intro that featured Brian Baumgartner of The Office and Bret Michaels of Poison, with a cameo by Aaron Rodgers.

Let's face it: when your game features two struggling teams, the Packers and Los Angeles Rams, you have to pull out all the stops to get people to stop and watch.

And for a good long while, that opening segment was the most interesting thing about the broadcast, until the Packers offense kicked in.

Amanda Paschal, managing producer for ESPN's Creative Content unit, sang Baumgartner's praises.

“(He) is, I kid you not, the kindest soul and then the absolute biggest, I think, sports fan that we have worked with in all of the seasons we have done,” Paschal said. “He is obsessed with the Packers and just brought his heart and soul to this and was just willing to do anything.”

You can read the article here.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

Bill Glauber can be reached at (414) 224-2526 or bill.glauber@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BillGlauber.