ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Warming centers in Michiana

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Winter storm impacts travel at South Bend Airport

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

Police say visibility was near zero along portions of I-94 in Berrien County on Friday. There's a teacher at Jimtown Intermediate who has a long wish list of things for her classroom. So, Martin's Super Markets decided to help with a “One School at a Time” grant!. Officials...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Bitter cold temperatures increase frostbite risk

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup. Updated: 9 hours ago. Pickup will be delayed by one day each over the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana’s warming centers work to keep residents out of the cold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers across Michiana have experienced an uptick in guests this cold holiday weekend. With temperatures as cold as they’ve been and wind chills making it even colder, even bundling up won’t be enough to withstand long periods of time outdoors. Across Michiana,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Saturday morning road conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together. Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

All remaining flights canceled Friday at South Bend Airport

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Officials give update on winter storm in South Bend

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Blizzard conditions in Berrien County

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning

Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

First Look at the Weather – 11:00

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup. Pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks. Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Frostbite and frozen pipes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has been telling you how dangerous these temperatures can be, as only a few minutes of exposure can leave skin frostbitten. But these frigid temperatures can also harm your home, specifically the pipes. Local plumbers shared a few tips with 16 News...
MICHIANA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy