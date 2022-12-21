Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
WNDU
Warming centers in Michiana
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WNDU
Winter storm impacts travel at South Bend Airport
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Police say visibility was near zero along portions of I-94 in Berrien County on Friday. There's a teacher at Jimtown Intermediate who has a long wish list of things for her classroom. So, Martin's Super Markets decided to help with a “One School at a Time” grant!. Officials...
WNDU
Bitter cold temperatures increase frostbite risk
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup. Updated: 9 hours ago. Pickup will be delayed by one day each over the...
WNDU
Michiana’s warming centers work to keep residents out of the cold
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers across Michiana have experienced an uptick in guests this cold holiday weekend. With temperatures as cold as they’ve been and wind chills making it even colder, even bundling up won’t be enough to withstand long periods of time outdoors. Across Michiana,...
WNDU
Saturday morning road conditions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together. Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.
WNDU
All remaining flights canceled Friday at South Bend Airport
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
indiana105.com
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
WNDU
Officials give update on winter storm in South Bend
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WNDU
Blizzard conditions in Berrien County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
WNDU
First Look at the Weather – 11:00
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup. Pickup will be delayed by one day each over the next two weeks. Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in...
WNDU
Frostbite and frozen pipes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has been telling you how dangerous these temperatures can be, as only a few minutes of exposure can leave skin frostbitten. But these frigid temperatures can also harm your home, specifically the pipes. Local plumbers shared a few tips with 16 News...
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
