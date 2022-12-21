ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Translator’s Steve Barton Has Released a New Holiday Single With Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Scott McCaughey (The Minus Five) and Debbi Peterson (The Bangles)

Steve Barton’s holiday gift to Portland is a supergroup of Portland transplants. When the Translator frontman and solo artist, who first moved to town himself in 2016, wound up with the makings of a seasonal single—“Happy Holidays,” with one song for Christmas and one song for New Year’s, released Dec. 9—he first reached out to Steve Berlin.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

These Are Portland’s Souper Stars

Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation

For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”

Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Cozy Pacific Northwest Lodges Where You’ll Want to Lay Your Head

There are some vacations where a hotel with a bed, a coffee maker and maybe a mini-fridge are all you need to get by. If your plans include days filled with sightseeing, dining like a local, and logging miles inside fascinating museums, there’s no need to spring for a luxurious room you’ll hardly spend any time in. But sometimes it’s natural to long for a getaway where you don’t need to set foot off of the same property where you lay your head at night. The convenience of having top-notch cuisine and a range of activities—from languid to fast-paced—all in one place can be alluring, especially when winter’s frigid temperatures push us indoors. The Northwest has no shortage of handsome lodges that fit the bill, and we’ve rounded up five of our favorites to help you plan a snug escape. Better yet—each is tucked into a visually magnificent environment. So now all you have to do is decide: rainforest, coast or river?
STEVENSON, WA
WWEEK

Convention Center Emergency Shelter Filled Up Last Night

When Multnomah County opened the Oregon Convention Center as an emergency severe weather shelter last night, it expected 150 people to show up. By morning, with the wind chill in downtown Portland around 2 degrees, nearly twice that many people had arrived. Chris Voss, director of the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management, hovered near the check-in tables. He said 280 people had signed in overnight. “We went over capacity,” he said.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Asks Donors for Help in Paying for “Liabilities” Incurred During Campaign

Incoming Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez asked donors in a Dec. 20 email to help him pay for a number of expenses incurred in the last four months of his tumultuous campaign, including vandalism at his campaign headquarters downtown and legal bills racked up while challenging hefty city fines for alleged campaign violations.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy