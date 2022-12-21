Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard: Pikeville hands Harlan first loss
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for basketball ahead of the incoming severe weather. Pikeville upset previously undefeated Harlan 76-63 to win the Pikeville Invitational among other games. All scores are below. BOYS. Ashland Blazer 68, Pike Central 45. Barren County 72, Corbin 50. Bell County 79,...
wymt.com
‘Mountain Santa Run’ underway again this holiday season
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a tradition since 1975, and ‘Mountain Santa’ along with his helpers have not missed a year yet. Trucks full of presents have been running through Harlan County with locals presenting gifts to kids. Jordan Howard, the son of Mike ‘Mountain Santa’ Howard, took over the operation after his dad passed away four years ago, and says each year he has been a part of it has been special.
WKYT 27
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wymt.com
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles “Bruiser” Martin once broke a state record playing for the Clay County High School football team. Years later, something else he is known for delivered Martin to the national stage. “What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup. I mean, it’s my granny’s...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wymt.com
Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year, we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of the season. We usually do this with a group of students, but due to illnesses here at the station and at area schools, we were unable to make it happen this year. We are re-playing one from two years ago in 2020, another unusual and tough year here in the mountains.
wchstv.com
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
wymt.com
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
wymt.com
Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more. The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.
wymt.com
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
wymt.com
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
Comments / 0