Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
WWEEK
Translator’s Steve Barton Has Released a New Holiday Single With Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Scott McCaughey (The Minus Five) and Debbi Peterson (The Bangles)
Steve Barton’s holiday gift to Portland is a supergroup of Portland transplants. When the Translator frontman and solo artist, who first moved to town himself in 2016, wound up with the makings of a seasonal single—“Happy Holidays,” with one song for Christmas and one song for New Year’s, released Dec. 9—he first reached out to Steve Berlin.
WWEEK
Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation
For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
WWEEK
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
WWEEK
Lucky Labrador Brewing Is Permanently Closing Its North Killingsworth Street Location
Lucky Labrador Brewing is pulling the plug on one of its underperforming locations. Today, the company announced on its Facebook page that it would permanently close the pub at 1700 N Killingsworth St. The reason is a familiar story by now: continual blows to the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic.
WWEEK
Cozy Pacific Northwest Lodges Where You’ll Want to Lay Your Head
There are some vacations where a hotel with a bed, a coffee maker and maybe a mini-fridge are all you need to get by. If your plans include days filled with sightseeing, dining like a local, and logging miles inside fascinating museums, there’s no need to spring for a luxurious room you’ll hardly spend any time in. But sometimes it’s natural to long for a getaway where you don’t need to set foot off of the same property where you lay your head at night. The convenience of having top-notch cuisine and a range of activities—from languid to fast-paced—all in one place can be alluring, especially when winter’s frigid temperatures push us indoors. The Northwest has no shortage of handsome lodges that fit the bill, and we’ve rounded up five of our favorites to help you plan a snug escape. Better yet—each is tucked into a visually magnificent environment. So now all you have to do is decide: rainforest, coast or river?
WWEEK
Fido’s, the Tigard Taphouse That Became Famous for Housing Adoptable Dogs, Is Closing
Fido’s, the world’s first taproom that housed adoptable dogs in Tigard, is winding down business after a nearly five-year run. On Dec. 20, founder Scott Porter announced on the pub’s Facebook page that the last day of operation would be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “Thank you to...
WWEEK
How People Died in a Near Record-Breaking Year of Portland Traffic Deaths
The number of people killed on Portland roads jumped in 2021—and it’s only getting worse in 2022, according to annual statistics released by the Portland Police Bureau on Monday. By Monday, there had been 31 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a number not seen since 1952. Another death occurred...
WWEEK
Holiday Deep Freeze Closes MAX Trains, Highways and Ski Lifts as Region Awaits Warmup
Bitter cold and icy, unpredictable precipitation in Northwest Oregon prompted closures of mass transit, highways and even ski lifts today as the Portland region awaited a return to more seasonable weather Saturday. Early Friday, the city appeared to dodge dire predictions of roads slicked with black ice. Instead, the arctic...
WWEEK
Winds at Crown Point, Where the Gorge Narrows, Could Hit 100 MPH Today, National Weather Service Says
Wind in the Columbia River Gorge could gust to as high as 100 mph today, the National Weather Service says, as highly pressurized, frigid air on the east side of the Cascades seeks outlets to the west. Whether the wind breaks the century mark may remain a mystery, though, because...
WWEEK
Nearly 800 Portlanders Sought Warmth at Emergency Shelters Thursday Night
Freezing temperatures and sleet on Thursday night drove nearly 800 Portlanders to seek warmth at five emergency shelters set up across the city by Multnomah County. Those shelters will remain open until at least Saturday morning, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. The 795 people who went to...
WWEEK
Convention Center Emergency Shelter Filled Up Last Night
When Multnomah County opened the Oregon Convention Center as an emergency severe weather shelter last night, it expected 150 people to show up. By morning, with the wind chill in downtown Portland around 2 degrees, nearly twice that many people had arrived. Chris Voss, director of the Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management, hovered near the check-in tables. He said 280 people had signed in overnight. “We went over capacity,” he said.
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Asks Donors for Help in Paying for “Liabilities” Incurred During Campaign
Incoming Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez asked donors in a Dec. 20 email to help him pay for a number of expenses incurred in the last four months of his tumultuous campaign, including vandalism at his campaign headquarters downtown and legal bills racked up while challenging hefty city fines for alleged campaign violations.
WWEEK
Another Federal Agency Rejects Portland’s Application for Change of Use at Multnomah Village Armory
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rejected the city of Portland’s application for a change of use on a 4-acre Multnomah Village property known as the Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center. The decision casts a pall over the Multnomah Safe Rest Village, a temporary alternative...
