tallasseetribune.com
Quick reaction possibly saved theater
Keeping an eye on the neighbor paid off in Tallassee. Linda Hughey Williams was visiting family at WACQ just across Barnett Boulevard from the Mt. Vernon Theater. “She and my wife noticed the garbage can inside entry to the theater foyer was on fire,” Tallassee city councilmember and WACQ owner Fred Randall Hughey said. “They started hollering.”
elmoreautauganews.com
Frozen to a storm drain grate, Kitten in Millbrook rescued by First Responders this morning
This morning a kitten was found at the Pines Golf Course in Millbrook, frozen to and hanging from a storm drain grate. Arriving to help were James Shrader with Millbrook Fire Department, Lt. Matt Henson and Officer Matt Spradley with the Millbrook Police Department. Using warm water, the first responders...
Troy Messenger
Remembering ‘Sue Bee’: The Story Of The Nutcracker
Nutcracker dolls or Christmas nutcrackers are decorative figurines that most often resemble toy soldiers. In German tradition, the dolls are symbols of good luck and the frightening away of unfriendly spirits. While nearly all nutcrackers from before the first half of the 20th century are functional, many modern nutcrackers are primarily decorative, and not able to crack nuts. Nutcrackers are also a part of German folklore, serving as protectors of a house.
wtvy.com
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community.
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
wdhn.com
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com's series "22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022," highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
Wetumpka Herald
The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka
Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
