Nutcracker dolls or Christmas nutcrackers are decorative figurines that most often resemble toy soldiers. In German tradition, the dolls are symbols of good luck and the frightening away of unfriendly spirits. While nearly all nutcrackers from before the first half of the 20th century are functional, many modern nutcrackers are primarily decorative, and not able to crack nuts. Nutcrackers are also a part of German folklore, serving as protectors of a house.

