GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO