Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
WZZM 13
Community helps dig out animal shelter in Muskegon
Pound Buddies, an aminal rescue in Muskegon, put a call out for help digging out from the snow this Christmas Eve. The community jumped in to help.
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Pere Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
whtc.com
Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Blizzard is 'snow' big deal for these Grand Haven businesses
While the blizzard continued to pound Grand Haven on Friday, some businesses decided to still remain open.
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
The Rapid ending services early amid blizzard
The Rapid will be ending its services at 7 p.m. on Friday and will not have service Sunday.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check...
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Religious groups offer virtual Christmas services amidst storm
As road conditions continue to worsen during a powerful winter storm hitting West Michigan, religious groups have had to make some tough decisions during one of the most important times of the year for them.
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
