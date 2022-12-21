ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland Roofer Wins Mackinac Bridge Towers Tour Tickets

LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 22, 2022) – Art Tolsma of Holland has been climbing ladders and fixing roofs for more than 30 years, so he’s right at home in high places. But 552 feet above the Straits of Mackinac, looking out from the main towers of the Mighty Mac?
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

