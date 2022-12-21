ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24

Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Blizzard, deadly wind chills continue; Authorities say stay home if you can

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) —Many roads are closed or impassable this morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles were left stranded in roadways after deputies rescued occupants. They warn if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle and be prepared to be there awhile. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says, for essential workers, Cliff Avenue seems to be the only open road in the county.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Deep freeze increases demand at shelters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the area has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. There haven’t been many busier places in Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow

It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU's Paige Meyer returns

The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Firefighters were called for a fire alarm at Yankton Middle School around noon on Friday. According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found a sprinkler head pipe in a classroom that froze and burst due to extreme cold temperatures. Firefighters along...
YANKTON, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick

He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One person dead after Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls nonprofits share needs this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom, the Union Gospel Mission, and the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety have suggested ways the community can help meet the needs of those they serve. Bishop Dudley is asking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday due to Blizzard Conditions. PREVIOUSLY: Several flights in and out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or canceled Thursday as the region experiences severe winter weather conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Holiday travel predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - TSA officials predict more foot traffic in the airports this holiday season. Authorities say over Thanksgiving, passenger volume reached the numbers seen in 2019, the trend likely to continue over the end-of-year holidays wrapping up 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ competition raises blood donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls. The annual competition between police and firefighters aims to see which side can raise the most blood donations. Those donations then go to the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

