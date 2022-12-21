Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24
Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
kelo.com
Blizzard, deadly wind chills continue; Authorities say stay home if you can
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) —Many roads are closed or impassable this morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles were left stranded in roadways after deputies rescued occupants. They warn if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle and be prepared to be there awhile. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says, for essential workers, Cliff Avenue seems to be the only open road in the county.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
dakotanewsnow.com
Deep freeze increases demand at shelters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the area has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need. There haven’t been many busier places in Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous wind chills today; Widespread blowing snow
It’s a hazardous weather day in KELOLAND as we deal with extreme wind chills, strong winds, and ground blizzard conditions. Speaking of ground blizzards, Pierre has had wind gusts over 50mph with more drifting snow. Roads are either in poor shape or not passable in much of central KELOLAND.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
dakotanewsnow.com
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton Middle School sprinkler bursts due to cold temperatures
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton Firefighters were called for a fire alarm at Yankton Middle School around noon on Friday. According to the Yankton Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found a sprinkler head pipe in a classroom that froze and burst due to extreme cold temperatures. Firefighters along...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday. This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways....
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
dakotanewsnow.com
Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport stranded, looking to get home for the holidays. All flights are canceled well ahead, and the airport itself is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls nonprofits share needs this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom, the Union Gospel Mission, and the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety have suggested ways the community can help meet the needs of those they serve. Bishop Dudley is asking...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday due to Blizzard Conditions. PREVIOUSLY: Several flights in and out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or canceled Thursday as the region experiences severe winter weather conditions.
dakotanewsnow.com
Holiday travel predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - TSA officials predict more foot traffic in the airports this holiday season. Authorities say over Thanksgiving, passenger volume reached the numbers seen in 2019, the trend likely to continue over the end-of-year holidays wrapping up 2022.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ competition raises blood donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Friday in Sioux Falls. The annual competition between police and firefighters aims to see which side can raise the most blood donations. Those donations then go to the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls.
Comments / 0