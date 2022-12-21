As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the future of Title 42, protestors challenge Hassan’s support for the policy

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...

ROWLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO