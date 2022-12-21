As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the future of Title 42, protestors challenge Hassan’s support for the policy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
GOP rep challenges recount that flipped election to Dem by 1 vote
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE - After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures.Mirra made his case against official on Wednesday, filing a complaint in Essex Superior Court that asks a judge either to declare him victorious in his North Shore district or rule that the race ended in a tie and therefore requires a new special election.The Georgetown Republican's...
Brother and sister's future separated after Taliban university ban
Marwa was just a few months away from becoming the first woman in her Afghan family to go to university -- instead, she will watch achingly as her brother goes without her. Marwa and Hamid come from an impoverished family but their parents had supported their pursuit of higher education.
US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan
The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
(Reuters) - Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February.
WMTW
Congress adopting Electoral Count Reform Act co-authored by Maine Senator Susan Collins
Congress is adopting the Electoral Count Reform Act, a bipartisan bill co-authored by Maine Senator Susan Collins, to control and clarify how presidential election winners are certified. The legislative effort, which Collins began at the beginning of the year, originated in response to the January 6, 2021, protest and riot...
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Sunak urged to drop ‘unspeakably cruel’ two-child limit and benefit cap
Rishi Sunak has been urged to drop “unspeakably cruel” policies in order to lift half a million people out of poverty. The Scottish National party MP Kirsten Oswald has urged the prime minister to U-turn on his decision to back the two-child limit and benefit cap policies set by his predecessors.
newsnationnow.com
New Hampshire politicians show opponents can be civil
(NewsNation) — In Rochester, New Hampshire, a race for a seat in the State House of Representatives is headed for a runoff after the candidates finished in a tie. But you won’t see them mudslinging. Candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker are maintaining a friendly relationship in the...
NH Gov. Sununu Buys Ads in Key Presidential Election States
Gov. Chris Sununu may be farther along in his decision process about a 2024 presidential run than he is letting on as he runs ads in two key primary states. His comments during a one-hour profile with CNN's Dana Bush about being "open" to a run were typical of his response when asked about his own plans.
Comments / 2