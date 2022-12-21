Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool Fire Department rescues cow from pond
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Fire Department rescued a cow from an icy pond on Friday, according to the City of Glenpool. In a social media post, the City said “it’s not just people who need rescuing, especially during these frigid conditions.”. According to the post, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Warming stations in Bartlesville want people to come in from the dangerous cold
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In order to make sure no one suffers from cold weather injuries, Bartlesville Police are offering free rides to the two warming stations that will be open through Sunday if needed. FOX23 News stopped by one of two warming stations on Thursday afternoon to learn more...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Health Department encourages prescription drug safety during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — With holiday gatherings in full swing, public health officials with the Tulsa Health Department’s (THD) substance abuse prevention program along with the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa (CAPSAT) encourage residents to prevent their prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands. “It’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit braves cold to feed homeless people
TULSA, Okla. — Several people braved the cold temperatures on Friday to make sure homeless people had something to eat. The nonprofit Tulsa Saints was at the the bus station near W. 4th St. and S. Denver Ave handing out food to homeless people on Friday night. Michael Bryan,...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa: Street crews halt full-scale snow and ice response, roads now considered passable
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Friday afternoon all street crews have stopped full-scale snow and ice response. The city said roads are considered “passable at this time.”. Brine street crews will remain on standby through Sunday. Currently, the city said there is enough space available...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County Health Department closed Thursday due to weather, courthouse opens at 10 a.m.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County is delaying the opening of the county courthouse, the administration building, and all other facilities Thursday until 10 a.m., Tulsa County government announced. The Tulsa County Emergency Shelter is a formal warming station, and the lobby is available for those who need to come...
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits partner to open temporary warming centers
TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits have teamed up to open two temporary warming centers in the metro area. City Lights and Housing Solutions Tulsa are just two of the organizations. Both groups told FOX23 they are filling the warming centers through outreach. “We see so many people...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO, OG&E experiencing outages due to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) are both experiencing outages on their power grids because of winter weather. PSO said the wind is the biggest factor currently that would cause outages. The extreme cold also makes it dangerous to respond for their crews to respond.
KOKI FOX 23
GRAND Mental Health staff give more than 550 children holiday gifts
GRAND Mental Health staff and leadership have given “wish list” gifts to children in need across 12 counties this holiday season. The 2022 GRAND Children’s Wish List project launched in mid-November and received wish lists from more than 550 children, ages 2 months to 17 years, in Craig, Delaware, Kay, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers and Washington Counties. Some of the requested items included toys, games, books, art supplies, electronics, clothing/accessories, make-up, pillows/blankets and even power tools.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee police investigating shooting overnight
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are investigating after a shooting overnight. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Seminole. Police said a person was found shot and is expected to survive. Police have yet to release the details surrounding the shooting. No...
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood
SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
KOKI FOX 23
Local nonprofits work to find those in need of warm shelter
TULSA, Okla. — Two local nonprofits are out on the streets working to find those in need of a warm place to sleep. Zak Bates with City Lights Foundation was one of five volunteers going all through Tulsa trying to give those without a home a warm place to sleep.
KOKI FOX 23
Light of Hope receives additional funding from Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Commissioner Chairman Steve Hendrix of District 2 presented Light of Hope (LOH) charity a check for $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds on Wednesday, the county announced. The funds will allow the organization to purchase their existing building site. “Light of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
KOKI FOX 23
How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve
TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
