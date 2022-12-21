ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaroslav Halak has taken perfect approach to being Rangers’ No. 2 goalie

By Mollie Walker
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Jaroslav Halak went a season-high two weeks in between his past two starts, the first on Dec. 3 against the Blackhawks and the next on Dec. 17 against the Flyers, but the Rangers backup goalie is well-versed in the logistics of his role.

The Slovakian netminder knew what he was signing up for when he put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Blueshirts this past offseason. When asked by The Post during training camp about his early impressions of his new teammate and fellow goalie, Igor Shesterkin, Halak described No. 31 as “elite” and — in the same breath — proclaimed him as “the No. 1.”

Not a shred of bitterness was to be found in his tone. He did not begrudge Shesterkin in the slightest. It was simply a veteran NHLer telling it like it was.

That is what this Rangers team needed in a backup goalie. That is not what this Rangers team had in its last backup goalie, Alexandar Georgiev. To no fault of his own, Georgiev did not have the right attitude to succeed as a No. 2 goaltender. It was quite the opposite, actually, which he had every right to have as a player who has always believed in himself. And it’s paid off for the Bulgarian-born goalie, who has posted a .920 save percentage in his first 20 games this season as a first-stringer for the Avalanche.

Jaroslav Halak knew what he was signing up for when he joined the Rangers.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST Photo

For the Rangers to get to where they want to go, however, they need every player to be on board with their roles. The Rangers have gotten just that out of the 37-year-old Halak. He knows where he fits on the team — and he’s here to fulfill that job. Whatever ego or personal belief he may have is a nonfactor when it comes to doing what he needs to do for the betterment of the team.

That’s been the case from the moment Halak stepped into the Rangers locker room.

“I would lie if I said I don’t want to play, obviously, everybody wants to play as much as they can,” Halak told The Post back in October. “Try to bring my best every night because sometimes you’re going to wait a week before the next game and that’s the hardest part. Let’s say you give up a bad one or you lose a game, I think that’s the biggest difference. It’s harder to be a backup than a No. 1 goalie, I would say.”

Halak picked up just his second win of the season Saturday night in Philly after stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced. It may have taken him until his seventh start to record his first victory as a Ranger , but Halak seemingly stayed level-headed.

While he’s given up some softies in his nine starts, Halak has come up clutch in some big moments, too. Case in point, Halak made eight saves in a sequence of back-to-back penalty kills early in the second period against the Flyers. Coach Gerard Gallant noted that those saves were key in the Rangers’ 6-3 win.

“It is what it is,” Halak said after the win when asked how he’d stayed sharp in the two weeks since his previous start. “Just try to work hard in practice and stay sharp, that’s all I can do.”

