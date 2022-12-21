ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon48 Mc
3d ago

He showed no remorse at all for the murder of this beautiful young lady he should have gotten 25 years , he is full of hatred God will have the final judgement

WFAA

Judge orders DNA testing in Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit

DALLAS — A judge has ordered a paternity test in the newest development surrounding a lawsuit against Jerry Jones. A lawsuit had previously been filed against Jones by Alexandra Davis, 25, who claimed that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her father. That original lawsuit had been filed in March but was later dismissed -- only to be filed again shortly after.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims

Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
FORT WORTH, TX
newyorkbeacon.com

Former Texas Officer Sentenced Over 11 Years for Killing Black Woman in Her Home

A former Texas police officer was sentenced to over 11 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting and killing a Black woman in her home in 2019. Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer, was sentenced in a Tarrant County court to 11 years, 10 months in prison, a court clerk said. He had been convicted last week by a jury in the killing.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Sentenced

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison Tuesday for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week. Dean shot Jefferson through her bedroom window when he saw her with a gun after responding to an open-door call. Dean said he feared for his life.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 Fort Worth PD officers fired after being arrested

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired three of its officers. The department said Darrell Coker used a city computer to run an unauthorized database search on someone twice. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Coker for the breach of computer security. Derek Maly lost his job...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing

A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

The 10 most delectable dining headlines Fort Worth devoured in 2022

Editor's note: Looking back at our most-read dining stories of 2022, we see Fort Worth's adoration of a certain Texas grocery store that's finally expanding into Tarrant County - it claimed two spots in our top 10. Readers also gobbled up news about new restaurants, a new high-tech McDonald's, and Fort Worth's very first Tastemaker Awards event honoring local culinary superstars.1. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant model in Fort Worth. McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening is in Fort Worth. Located at 8540 West Fwy., the new store is...
FORT WORTH, TX
