Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks man arrested for alleged sexual assault of multiple minors

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

A Thousand Oaks man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assault three juvenile females.

According to police, a female under the age of 18 reported that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by the same suspect to Thousand Oaks Police School Resource Officers.

While they investigated the report, police located two additional victims of the suspect, who reported similar assaults.

As a result, Raul Garcia Gomez, 24, of Thousand Oaks was arrested on Dec. 12 after a search warrant was served on his residence.

He is being held without bail after being booked on multiple felony charges including forcible lewd acts on a child, unlawful acts with a child 10 years old and under, felony lewd acts upon a child and felony kidnapping for child molesting.

While they continue to investigate the incident and prepare a case, officers ask anyone who could be an additional victim or who may have more information to contact them at (805) 371-8309.

