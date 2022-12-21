Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Thursday. The Lady Trojans held on to defeat Russell County in the semifinals by a score of 43-37. CHHS held Russell County to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, building up a 37-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Madison Ousley knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter to help build that lead. Russell County managed to outscore the Trojans 13-6 in the final period but it wasn’t enough. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy converted all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to keep Charles Henderson ahead. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points, while Ousley scored 11 points.

EUFAULA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO