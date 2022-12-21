Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust
Troy Bank & Trust hosted a retirement reception for Dianna Lee at the bank’s main branch on Tuesday afternoon;. Bank employees, customers and the community came together with Lee and her family to wish her all the best in her retirement years. Bank President and CEO Jeff Kervin thanked...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational
Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl
The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Gives Back submission form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
Troy Messenger
Trojans, Lady Trojans advance to finals of Lake City Classic
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Thursday. The Lady Trojans held on to defeat Russell County in the semifinals by a score of 43-37. CHHS held Russell County to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, building up a 37-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Madison Ousley knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter to help build that lead. Russell County managed to outscore the Trojans 13-6 in the final period but it wasn’t enough. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy converted all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to keep Charles Henderson ahead. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points, while Ousley scored 11 points.
Troy Messenger
Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule
The Wiregrass Wolverines adult football team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring football season. The Wolverines features former high school and college players from throughout the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. The Wolverines will play in the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL) alongside teams from across the Southeast.
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Troy Messenger
Lady Bulldogs advance to semifinals
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals of the Dothan Hoops Explosion on Wednesday with a 34-33 win over Abbeville in the quarterfinals. Pike County hung on to an 8-4 lead going into the second quarter and led 19-15 going inot halftime. Abbeville took control in the third quarter, though, and cut the lead to 29-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
Troy Messenger
CHHS advances in Eufaula basketball tournament
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the semifinals of the Thelma’s Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans thumped Class 7A’s Opelika by a score of 62-28 to advance to the semifinals on Thursday. KK Hobdy led CHHS with 19 points, while Ta’Keiya Brockton had nine points and Jasmine Foster had eight points.
Troy Messenger
Trojans enter the transfer portal
As the smoke clears from National Signing Day on Dec. 21, four Troy University football players have entered the transfer portal, including the Trojans’ leading receiver. Only one Troy player entered the portal before the bowl game, cornerback Elijah Culp, but since then a further four have entered. Those new entrees into the portal include running back Charles Strong, receiver AJ Lewis, quarterback Peter Costelli and receiver Tez Johnson.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
Troy Messenger
Troy man killed in industrial accident
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.
Comments / 0