ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless

A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Expanding Emergency Care at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista

Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, has one of the most in-demand emergency departments in San Diego County. From October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, saw an increase of roughly 300 patients a month compared to the previous year. And the need for emergency care in the bustling South Bay shows no signs of slowing down. Philanthropists have taken notice and are heeding the call to help Scripps Mercy, Chula Vista, meet the persistent demand for emergency services. The Henry L. Guenther Foundation has generously donated $300,000 to fund much-needed improvements to the emergency department lobby, nursing station and patient triage rooms. Read more about the donation and Scripps plans for the future here.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found

A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy