Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, has one of the most in-demand emergency departments in San Diego County. From October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, saw an increase of roughly 300 patients a month compared to the previous year. And the need for emergency care in the bustling South Bay shows no signs of slowing down. Philanthropists have taken notice and are heeding the call to help Scripps Mercy, Chula Vista, meet the persistent demand for emergency services. The Henry L. Guenther Foundation has generously donated $300,000 to fund much-needed improvements to the emergency department lobby, nursing station and patient triage rooms. Read more about the donation and Scripps plans for the future here.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO