NBC San Diego
Old Downtown San Diego Central Library Will Be Turned Into Homeless Shelter
The old Central Library in Downtown San Diego will soon house up to 30 beds. The property that has sat vacant for years was long sought to house some of San Diego's homeless population. A superior court judge cleared the way on Thursday by dismissing a century-old deed which placed...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Union Bank Sells 5 Branch Sites, Including in Ocean Beach, for Almost $20M
Union Bank has sold five bank branches, most of them in San Diego County, for $19.25 million, according to a real estate brokerage. The sites, which total 39,331 square feet, include San Diego branches in Ocean Beach and near Rolando Village, and two others locally, in Imperial Beach and Lemon Grove. The final site is in Brawley in Imperial County.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Commuter Train at Old Town Station
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The man, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Town Transit Center, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
UPS Truck Burns Inside Kearny Mesa Distribution Center, Forcing Evacuation
A United Parcel Service truck caught fire early Friday at the company’s distribution center in Kearny Mesa, but the blaze was quickly extinguished. The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
PokiTomik Adding First San Diego County Location
Family, Firefighter & Veteran-Owned Restaurant Joins Vista
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
NBC San Diego
Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless
A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
sandiegomagazine.com
Expanding Emergency Care at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista
Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, has one of the most in-demand emergency departments in San Diego County. From October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, saw an increase of roughly 300 patients a month compared to the previous year. And the need for emergency care in the bustling South Bay shows no signs of slowing down. Philanthropists have taken notice and are heeding the call to help Scripps Mercy, Chula Vista, meet the persistent demand for emergency services. The Henry L. Guenther Foundation has generously donated $300,000 to fund much-needed improvements to the emergency department lobby, nursing station and patient triage rooms. Read more about the donation and Scripps plans for the future here.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
NBC San Diego
Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found
A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
