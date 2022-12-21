Read full article on original website
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
wbrz.com
Local comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in New Orleans; police looking for suspects
NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
WWL-TV
Man shot and killed outside grocery store in New Orleans Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death of a man that occurred at the Rouses Market on Baronne Street. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead...
One dead, one in stable condition after Central City shooting
This is an ongoing investigation and the Orleans Parish Coroners' office will release the deceased victim's identity after an autopsy and the family is notified.
Motorcyclist dies after collision sends him off elevated expressway
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.
Man dead, woman wounded in Venetian Isles double shooting, NOPD
When they arrived, a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NOLA.com
Man wanted for robbing elderly woman in New Orleans arrested at Slidell motel
A man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in New Orleans has been taken into custody, Slidell Police said Friday. Shampain Poole, 22, was found at a motel where he was taken into custody and booked as a fugitive in the Slidell jail. He is awaiting extradition to New Orleans to face charges.
fox8live.com
Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
NOPD seeks person of interest in Friday homicide
New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting at the Rouses Market in the Warehouse District on Friday.
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash throws him onto parking lot below Pontchartrain Expressway
A motorcyclist died after crashing on the Pontchartrain Expressway then falling onto a parking lot below, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the riverbound lanes near the Smoothie King Center and Loyola Avenue exit. The man hit a stalled pickup truck in the right lane and was thrown off the elevated expressway, authorities. He landed in one of the Caesars Superdome parking lots below and died there.
Man flies off expressway, found dead in Superdome parking lot
Cops say a crash sent a motorcyclist plunging to his death Thursday night in New Orleans. “The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off the elevated expressway landing in a Superdome parking lot,” according to a news release.
WWL-TV
2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
Victim calls NOPD after being wounded in St. Roch shooting
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in Metairie drive-by shooting that left one dead
A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a defendant accused of fatally shooting a man during a car chase down a busy street in Metairie. Edward Lopez, 29, of Metairie, was found guilty Dec. 14 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jesus Fructuoso, 35, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOLA.com
I-10 East reopens after fiery crash over Bonnet Carre Spillway, traffic officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway were reopened Friday morning after being closed for more than an hour due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said around 11 a.m. The bridge was closed at mile marker 213 heading into New Orleans and traffic was backed...
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
