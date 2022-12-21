ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wbrz.com

Local comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in New Orleans; police looking for suspects

NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash throws him onto parking lot below Pontchartrain Expressway

A motorcyclist died after crashing on the Pontchartrain Expressway then falling onto a parking lot below, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the riverbound lanes near the Smoothie King Center and Loyola Avenue exit. The man hit a stalled pickup truck in the right lane and was thrown off the elevated expressway, authorities. He landed in one of the Caesars Superdome parking lots below and died there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say

Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jury convicts man in Metairie drive-by shooting that left one dead

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a defendant accused of fatally shooting a man during a car chase down a busy street in Metairie. Edward Lopez, 29, of Metairie, was found guilty Dec. 14 of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jesus Fructuoso, 35, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA

