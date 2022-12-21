this mess has-been planned and worked by democrats. they could care less about these so called migrants. they are trying to cause chaos in everything they touch. we don't need to change our laws, laws need to be enforced better. most 95% of asylum claims are false they come to be taken care of by the taxpayers.most have no interest in working they want welfare, food stamps,free medical and free schooling. whatabout their cou try they are just going to give it to the cartels and criminals just let it go? fix your own country before you destroy ours
Wanting our education system, medical and job, none of those reasons are a qualifier for asylum. Draining our tax dollars and crowding our schools and replacing American workers is your plan. Shame on you!
too late I think. USA will never be the same considering the ones that are here already. schools ,hospitals,crime, inflation, uncaring administration. where are all these people going to live.? rentals are very expensive oops I forgot our taxpayers will pay for it.
