Troy Messenger
Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust
Troy Bank & Trust hosted a retirement reception for Dianna Lee at the bank’s main branch on Tuesday afternoon;. Bank employees, customers and the community came together with Lee and her family to wish her all the best in her retirement years. Bank President and CEO Jeff Kervin thanked...
Troy Messenger
Troy man killed in industrial accident
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.
Troy Messenger
Remembering ‘Sue Bee’: The Story Of The Nutcracker
Nutcracker dolls or Christmas nutcrackers are decorative figurines that most often resemble toy soldiers. In German tradition, the dolls are symbols of good luck and the frightening away of unfriendly spirits. While nearly all nutcrackers from before the first half of the 20th century are functional, many modern nutcrackers are primarily decorative, and not able to crack nuts. Nutcrackers are also a part of German folklore, serving as protectors of a house.
Troy Messenger
Wilkes, Griffin headline TB&T All-Messenger Volleyball Team
The inaugural All-Messenger Volleyball Team, presented by Troy Bank and Trust, highlights area players that had exceptional seasons for their teams in The Messenger’s coverage area in 2022. The All-Messenger team features seven of the top players from Charles Henderson High School, Pike County High School, Pike Liberal Arts...
Troy Messenger
Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule
The Wiregrass Wolverines adult football team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring football season. The Wolverines features former high school and college players from throughout the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. The Wolverines will play in the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL) alongside teams from across the Southeast.
Troy Messenger
Troy basketball falls to Mercer at home
The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team (8-5) closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule on Wednesday at home in a frustrating 82-79 loss to the Mercer Bears (7-6). It was Troy’s first loss at home this season and snapped the Trojans’ two-game winning streak. Troy fell behind 41-32...
