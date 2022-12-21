ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

House committee votes to release Trump’s tax returns

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtqQ7_0jpWdbt500

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release material from former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The 76-year-old former president’s tax returns from 2013 to 2018 were obtained by the committee from the IRS last month after a years-long legal battle.

The motion approved by all 24 Democrats on the committee, and voted against by all 16 Republicans on the panel, will reportedly pave the way for the release of the returns to the entire House of Representatives.

It is unclear when the public will see details from Trump’s tax returns.

The committee said personal information will be redacted from the documents before they are more widely distributed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrENX_0jpWdbt500
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release material from former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
AP

In November, the Treasury Department said it had complied with lower court orders to hand the committee the tax returns after the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request for a temporary stay preventing lawmakers from obtaining the documents.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has sought Trump’s tax records since 2016, when Trump became the first presidential candidate in four decades to refuse to voluntarily submit the documents to public scrutiny, citing an alleged audit.

House Democrats have been investigating whether the former commander-in-chief used the White House for personal enrichment, recently revealing that the Trump Organization made hundreds of thousands of dollars from stays at Trump-owned hotels by foreign leaders and the Secret Service .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebGMF_0jpWdbt500
The motion approved by all 24 Democrats on the committee and voted against by all 16 Republicans on the panel.
AFP via Getty Images

The decision to make Trump’s tax returns public may have ramifications on the former president’s 2024 campaign, which he announced in November , becoming so far the only declared GOP presidential candidate.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent

A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
The Independent

Cassidy Hutchinson’s Trump-supporting father refused to help her get her own lawyer for Jan 6 evidence

Cassidy Hutchinson asked for financial help from her father, a Trump supporter, to get her own lawyer from outside the former president’s orbit, but her father refused to help her, a transcript of her testimony shows. “I was communicating with my aunt and uncle, who I had not spoken with in years because they are QAnon fans, but they were looking to [refinance] their house to free up money so I could not have to go back to Trump world. They understood why I didn’t want to,” the former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the...
CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee as ‘sick people’ and ‘Marxists’ after damning report

A rattled former President Donald Trump blasted the Jan. 6 Select Committee for blaming him for instigating the Capitol Hill riot in its final report — denying fault, downplaying the violence and repeating false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump posted the rambling rant to his Truth Social platform on Friday, one day after the Jan. 6 released their report accusing him of engaging in a criminal “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 election. “These are sick people. These are Marxists. And they’re very dangerous and very bad people,” he said of the members of the committee,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy