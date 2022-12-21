Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Dianna Lee retires from Troy Bank & Trust
Troy Bank & Trust hosted a retirement reception for Dianna Lee at the bank’s main branch on Tuesday afternoon;. Bank employees, customers and the community came together with Lee and her family to wish her all the best in her retirement years. Bank President and CEO Jeff Kervin thanked...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Gives Back submission form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville native named Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor
Troy University named Greenville native Richard H. Boutwell as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement, effective Jan. 1. Boutwell, a retired Air Force brigadier general, is a 1991 Troy alumnus. As Vice Chancellor, he will assume responsibility for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs, and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Troy Messenger
Taylor, Wright retire after 43 years with Lyncoach Truck Bodies
William (Will) Wright and Roy Taylor are retiring from Lyncoach Truck Bodies at the end of December. The longtime employees were honored at the company on December 16, 2022, with a reception to highlight their accomplishments and long tenure complete with gifts, as well as proclamations from the City of Troy.
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Like it or not, perception has trumped reality in Wetumpka, Alabama
I can’t find the quotation in the Bible or in Shakespeare. I don’t think Mark Twain or Abraham Lincoln said it, either. Some people attribute it to Leonardo da Vinci. “All our knowledge has its origins in our perceptions.”. Whoever said it, here’s what it means: Perception is...
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl
The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
Troy Messenger
Trojans, Lady Trojans advance to finals of Lake City Classic
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Thursday. The Lady Trojans held on to defeat Russell County in the semifinals by a score of 43-37. CHHS held Russell County to single digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, building up a 37-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Madison Ousley knocked down three three-pointers in the third quarter to help build that lead. Russell County managed to outscore the Trojans 13-6 in the final period but it wasn’t enough. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy converted all four of her free throw attempts down the stretch to keep Charles Henderson ahead. She finished the night with a game-high 17 points, while Ousley scored 11 points.
Troy Messenger
Troy man killed in industrial accident
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Troy Police Department responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said when officers arrived on the scene, they discover that 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, had succumbed to injuries that he had received while working on a piece of machinery.
Troy Messenger
Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule
The Wiregrass Wolverines adult football team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring football season. The Wolverines features former high school and college players from throughout the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. The Wolverines will play in the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL) alongside teams from across the Southeast.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Comments / 0