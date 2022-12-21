Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Orange County Reaches `High’ Spread Level of COVID-19
While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. “Hospitalizations and ICU is about the same” as last week, Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana
Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
mynewsla.com
Lacey’s Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards and Los Angeles County lifeguards...
mynewsla.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
mynewsla.com
Mayor Bass Rescinds Garcetti’s Final Executive Order to Light Hollywood Sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed Friday. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Two OC Attorneys Appointed Judges
A prosecutor and defense attorney were appointed Orange County Superior Court judges, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday. Defense attorney Julie Swain, 52, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Orange County Superior Court Judge Joy W. Markman. The Democrat has worked as a private attorney since 2010 and served in the Orange County Public Defenders Office from 1997 to 2010.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
mynewsla.com
Brother, Estate File Amended Suit Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 have added a new claim to a lawsuit against the county that already had alleged wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
mynewsla.com
De León Claims Some LA Council Colleagues Have Reached Out, Blames `Narrative’
Facing a recall effort and continued calls to resign from his colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council and beyond, embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant Friday in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him. De León has been...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…Fatal Police Shooting of Suspect, Teen Girl at NoHo Store Under Investigation
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting by a Los Angeles police officer that killed an assault suspect, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall at a North Hollywood clothing store .
mynewsla.com
Barricaded Suspect Shot, Killed by Deputies in Gardena
Los Angeles County Department’s Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in Gardena, authorities said Friday. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West 145th Street regarding an armed suspect with a deadly weapon. The police dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Person Shot in Watts
A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single-story Granada Hills house Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There was no resultant fire and no one was injured,...
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
mynewsla.com
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley
Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
