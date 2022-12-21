ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Orange County Reaches `High’ Spread Level of COVID-19

While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. “Hospitalizations and ICU is about the same” as last week, Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease...
Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana

Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
SANTA ANA, CA
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica

The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards and Los Angeles County lifeguards...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester

Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two OC Attorneys Appointed Judges

A prosecutor and defense attorney were appointed Orange County Superior Court judges, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday. Defense attorney Julie Swain, 52, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Orange County Superior Court Judge Joy W. Markman. The Democrat has worked as a private attorney since 2010 and served in the Orange County Public Defenders Office from 1997 to 2010.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash

A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brother, Estate File Amended Suit Over Female Inmate’s Death

The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 have added a new claim to a lawsuit against the county that already had alleged wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash

Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
PALM DESERT, CA
Barricaded Suspect Shot, Killed by Deputies in Gardena

Los Angeles County Department’s Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who had barricaded himself in Gardena, authorities said Friday. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West 145th Street regarding an armed suspect with a deadly weapon. The police dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
GARDENA, CA
Person Shot in Watts

A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vehicle Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House

A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single-story Granada Hills house Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There was no resultant fire and no one was injured,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita

A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley

Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Woman Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist

A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

