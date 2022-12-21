Effective: 2022-12-23 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County .A very cold airmass is in place over northeastern Colorado, and breezy winds will continue to cause dangerous wind chill. Snowfall has ended, but drifting and blowing snow will allow for snow covered and slick roads which will impact the morning commute. Temperatures have warmed across the mountains so the wind chill warnings have been cancelled. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills ongoing. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Greeley, Byers, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO